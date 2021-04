Tapia went 2-for-5 two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-2 win over the Phillies.

Tapia did most of his damage during a seven-run fourth inning when he notched a two-RBI single with the bases loaded and then later came around to score on a Trevor Story grand slam. The 27-year-old is currently riding a seven-game hit streak and sports a slash line of .306/.363/.458 with three home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a 7:7 BB:K this season.