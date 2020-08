Tapia will start in left field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Astros, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Tapia will pick up his ninth consecutive start Thursday after going 11-for-27 (.407 average) with six runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the prior eight games. With David Dahl (back) moving to the injured list Wednesday, Tapia looks like he'll at least have a clear path to a large-side platoon role in the short term.