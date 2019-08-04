Tapia will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Giants.

Though he'll be filling in for a resting Ian Desmond in the series finale, Tapia and Desmond should be able to coexist in the same outfield for the foreseeable future after David Dahl (high-ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Tapia will be picking up his fourth start in six games as the Rockies wrap up their homestand.

