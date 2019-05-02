Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Posts multi-hit day
Tapia went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in an 11-4 win for the Rockies over the Brewers on Wednesday.
Tapia chipped in with a pair of knocks in this big victory for the Rockies, reaching base three times overall and ripping his fifth double of the season. His .264 average and .312 on-base percentage are right about in line with his career averages, but the 25-year-old has done a good job of making his hits count so far, as he's laced 11 extra base hits in his 72 at-bats to give him a robust .542 slugging percentage.
