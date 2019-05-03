Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Posts three hits
Tapia went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and RBI-single in an 11-6 victory against the Brewers on Thursday.
The 25-year-old received another opportunity to play Thursday and took advantage of it. He played in all four games of the set in Milwaukee, going 5-for-14 (.357) with two extra-base hits. It's likely that the Rockies will go with their regular outfielder lineup when they return home this weekend, but with his three-hit performance, Tapia has at least given Bud Black something to think about before Friday's game.
