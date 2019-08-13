Tapia went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run Monday in the Rockies' 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tapia has seized control of a full-time role in the Rockies' outfield after David Dahl suffered a high-ankle sprain Aug. 2 that forced a trip to the injured list a day later. In the Rockies' subsequent nine games, Tapia has drawn seven starts while delivering a .414/.452/.552 slash line. Tapia doesn't offer high-end power and is just 4-for-7 on stolen-base attempts this season, but he should be a plus source of batting average while he handles an everyday gig. His outlook is particularly bright for the rest of the week with five games remaining on the Rockies' homestand.