Tapia went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Now .286, Tapia's average has been steadily rising after an unremarkable first few games of the season. The outfielder's production figures to improve when Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon, who hit behind Tapia in the order, begin posting their expected offensive numbers. Tapia doesn't take many walks, but he's struck out only six times in 42 at-bats and has the contact skills to repeat his strong 2020 season and become a force in the Colorado lineup.
More News
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Sits against lefty•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Returns from neck issue•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Dealing with neck soreness•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Exits Saturday's game with whiplash•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Goes deep against Dodgers•