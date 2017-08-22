The Rockies recalled Tapia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

He'll assume the active roster spot of fellow outfielder Mike Tauchman, who was optioned to Albuquerque in a corresponding move. With a .287 average, 12 extra-base hits and five steals in 133 plate appearances across multiple stints with the Rockies earlier this season, Tapia could have some appeal in NL-only formats or deeper mixed leagues if he's able to find regular playing time.