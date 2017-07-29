Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Returns from Triple-A
Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
This marks Tapia's fourth stint with the big-league team this year. He played regularly from mid-June until the All-Star break and fared well at the plate, but with Gerardo Parra, Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez all presumed to be healthy, there doesn't appear to be a path to regular at-bats for Tapia. If regular starts were to open up, Tapia would become an appealing add in a variety of formats given his speed and contact skills.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...