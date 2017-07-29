Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This marks Tapia's fourth stint with the big-league team this year. He played regularly from mid-June until the All-Star break and fared well at the plate, but with Gerardo Parra, Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez all presumed to be healthy, there doesn't appear to be a path to regular at-bats for Tapia. If regular starts were to open up, Tapia would become an appealing add in a variety of formats given his speed and contact skills.

