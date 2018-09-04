Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Returns to majors
Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Tapia hit .302/.352/.496 with 11 homers and 21 stolen bases across 105 games for the Isotopes this season. The 24-year-old will serve as outfield depth down the stretch; seeing as the Rockies are already splitting time between five outfielders, that doesn't leave many opportunities for Tapia. He owns a career .278/.320/.403 slash line across 106 big-league games.
More News
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Slugs decisive grand slam•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Called up to majors•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Will open in minors•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Path to playing time murkier•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Vying for starting outfield gig•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...