Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Tapia hit .302/.352/.496 with 11 homers and 21 stolen bases across 105 games for the Isotopes this season. The 24-year-old will serve as outfield depth down the stretch; seeing as the Rockies are already splitting time between five outfielders, that doesn't leave many opportunities for Tapia. He owns a career .278/.320/.403 slash line across 106 big-league games.

More News
Our Latest Stories