Tapia went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
Tapia was one of four Colorado players that reached base at least twice Sunday in what was anemic showing for the Rockies offense (6-for-32 as a team) and, in fact, he was the only player who notched more than one hit. The outfielder has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball over the last two weeks, though, notching a 10-game hitting streak that includes seven multi-hit appearances. He's gone 21-for-46 (.456) during that sizzling run.