Tapia went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Both of Tapia's runs came late in the game, including the game-tying run in the ninth to send it to extras. The 25-year-old finishes the 2019 campaign with nine homers and nine stolen bases with 54 runs scored.

