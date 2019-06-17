Tapia went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Padres.

Tapia's three hits were his most since May 12, but the performance loses some meaningfulness during a series in which the Rockies and Padres set a modern-era record for a four-game set with a combined 92 runs scored. Ian Desmond, who also notched three hits Sunday, has displayed a hotter bat of late and appears to have inched ahead of Tapia for the primary gig in center field. Tapia had sat out four of the previous five contests before re-entering the lineup for the series finale.