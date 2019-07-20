Tapia will start in left field and bat eighth Saturday against the Yankees.

Tapia will draw his fourth start in five contests and will carry a six-game hitting streak into Saturday's action. Though the 25-year-old's playing time has been on the upswing of late, he's been aided by David Dahl sitting out Friday with a foot injury in addition to an extra lineup spot being available in New York. Once the Rockies resume National League play Monday, Tapia could be headed back to a reserve role on a more regular basis.

