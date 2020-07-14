Tapia should begin the season as Colorado's starting left fielder, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Potential platoon-mate Ian Desmond is opting out of the shortened season, providing Tapia the opportunity to seize control of the starting gig in left field. The 26-year-old had a .275/.309/.415 slash line with nine home runs and nine stolen bases in 138 games last season. Sam Hilliard, the organization's top prospect, could receive a look if Tapia is unable to take advantage of the situation early on.