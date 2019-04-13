Tapia is not in the lineup Saturday against San Francisco, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tapia and Yonathan Daza (who starts Saturday) appear to be platooning in left field with David Dahl (abdomen) on the injured list. The Rockies are facing their second of a string of five straight lefties, however, so it's not clear yet whether Tapia will remain on the bench against all of them.