Tapia is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The 27-year-old started in left field and batted leadoff in the matinee, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat seventh in Tapia's place for Game 2.
More News
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Reaches base three times•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Sits against lefty•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Returns from neck issue•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Dealing with neck soreness•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Exits Saturday's game with whiplash•