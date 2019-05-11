Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Sitting Saturday
Tapia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
He will sit for a second straight day with another southpaw (Joey Lucchesi) due up for San Diego. Tapia started against lefties Thursday and Tuesday, and he's had success in a limited sample against left-handed pitching this season. However, the Rockies are dead set on keeping Ian Desmond involved, and it seems likely that most of Tapia starts will come against right-handers moving forward -- with David Dahl shifting to center to make room for Tapia in left.
