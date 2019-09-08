Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After returning from the injured list Tuesday, Tapia started in two of the Rockies' four games, going hitless across 11 at-bats. So long as David Dahl (ankle) remains on the shelf, Tapia, Ian Desmond, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard will likely vie for two spots in the outfield in most contests alongside right fielder Charlie Blackmon.