Tapia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tapia has cooled a bit in recent days but is still batting .327/.364/.558 for the month of May. The only thing really preventing him from an everyday role is the Sunk Cost Fallacy -- the Rockies refuse to cut their losses with Ian Desmond even though he's been below replacement level in each of his three seasons with Colorado. For now, Tapia will continue to see only semi-regular starts.