Tapia supplied a pinch-hit grand slam Friday in the Rockies' 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tapia's first home run of the season proved to be the decisive hit of the night, as it vaulted the Rockies to an 11-8 lead in the seventh inning. Though he's slashed .283/.326/.410 across 228 career plate appearances in the majors, Tapia seems unlikely to pick up consistent at-bats any time soon due to the crowding in the Colorado outfield. Since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30, Tapia has started in just two of the Rockies' 15 games.

