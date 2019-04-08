Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Starting Monday
Tapia is in the lineup, manning left field and hitting second for Colorado's tilt against the Braves on Monday.
With David Dahl (oblique) exiting Sunday's game against the Dodgers early, Tapia replaced him in that contest and will start Monday's game against the Braves with Dahl out of the lineup. Manager Bud Black said on Monday that Dahl's injury was "slight" and he hasn't yet been placed on the injured list per Nick Groke of The Athletic, but Tapia could be in line to continue to see at-bats in the short term should Dahl need a few more days off. The 25-year-old has a career slash line of .268/.310/.397 over 239 at-bats at the big-league level.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...