Tapia is in the lineup, manning left field and hitting second for Colorado's tilt against the Braves on Monday.

With David Dahl (oblique) exiting Sunday's game against the Dodgers early, Tapia replaced him in that contest and will start Monday's game against the Braves with Dahl out of the lineup. Manager Bud Black said on Monday that Dahl's injury was "slight" and he hasn't yet been placed on the injured list per Nick Groke of The Athletic, but Tapia could be in line to continue to see at-bats in the short term should Dahl need a few more days off. The 25-year-old has a career slash line of .268/.310/.397 over 239 at-bats at the big-league level.