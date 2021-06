Tapia went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Wednesday against the Marlins.

Tapia extended his hitting streak to seven games, and he's collected multiple hits in five of those contests. In that same span, he's collected five RBI and scored nine runs. The hot stretch has also increased his line to .286/.333/.405 across 246 plate appearances to go along with 31 runs scored, 31 RBI and five stolen bases.