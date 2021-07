Tapia went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Tapia notched a pair of singles Sunday afternoon and ended up crossing home to tie the game up in the eighth. He also recorded his 12th steal of the year and has reached double-digit steals for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old is turning in another productive season, slashing .292/.340/.401 with five homers, 38 RBI, 50 runs scored and a 24:46 BB:K over 338 plate appearances.