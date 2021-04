Tapia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

He took Jacob deGrom deep in the fifth inning, capping a three-run outburst that put the Rockies in position to win before a bullpen meltdown. Tapia has yet to get rolling at the plate, and through 14 games he's slashing .260/.302/.380 with two homers and five RBI.