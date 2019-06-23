Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Swats sixth homer
Tapia entered Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers as part of a double switch, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
His seventh-inning shot off Caleb Ferguson briefly gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead that the bullpen couldn't hold. Tapia is now slashing a modest .263/.304/.452 through 71 games with six homers and 26 RBI.
