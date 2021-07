Tapia went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tapia came up with an RBI single in the fifth inning to plate Colorado's second run. He subsequently swiped second base, but the Rockies were unable to bring him home. Through five games in July, Tapia is batting .308 (4-for-13) with a pair of runs and a pair of steals.