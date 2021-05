Tapia went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and a pair of stolen bases in the 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Despite losing Sunday, Tapia marked up the score sheet in many categories. The speedster took advantage of three singles, swiping second twice and scoring a run. Tapia totaled seven hits in his last two games. The 27-year-old is batting .320 with an OPS of .801.