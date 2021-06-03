Tapia went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Tapia's two doubles marked his first game this season with multiple extra-base hits. He knocked in half of the Rockies' runs Wednesday. The 26-year-old is slashing .261/.317/.367 in 204 plate appearances. Despite being the primary leadoff hitter, he has more RBI (29) than runs (23). His 29 RBI are second on his team behind Ryan McMahon's 32. In addition, Tapia has five long balls in the 2021 campaign.