Manager Bud Black said Monday that Tapia is dealing with "a really bad bone bruise" in his left hand, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Tapia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, marking his third consecutive absence on account of the injury. Black said the Rockies are still in the process of determining the severity of Tapia's setback, but the skipper acknowledged the bone bruise is "concerning." If Tapia ends up requiring a stint on the injured list, Garrett Hampson and Yonathan Daza would be in store for more work in the Colorado outfield.