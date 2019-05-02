Tapia will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Brewers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have used the last three days to give each member of their regular outfield starters (Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl) a breather. That's paved the way for Tapia to make three consecutive starts, but the 25-year-old should be in store for a downturn in playing time once the team returns to Coors Field for their series with the Diamondbacks this weekend.