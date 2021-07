Tapia went 1-for-3 with a run, two walks and two stolen bases in a 3-0 victory over the Padres on Saturday.

Tapia reached base and stole second in the first and third, scored in the fifth and walked in the seventh to reach base three times for the first time in July. The lefty now has 10 steals since the start of June and a career high 15,which ranks eighth in the majors.