Tapia went 1-for-5 with an RBI single, sacrifice fly and stolen base in the 5-4 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Tapia drove in Ryan McMahon in the fourth and stole his eight base later in the inning. The outfielder later came up with the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the 11th. Tapia is slashing .296/.348/.367 on the campaign.