Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Vying for starting outfield gig
Tapia gained 15 pounds over the offseason as he attempts to garner a starting outfield spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old speed demon produced well both at Triple-A and in the majors, sporting a .926 and .754 OPS at those levels, respectively. He also displayed his excellent speed, going 17-for-21 in stolen base attempts between the two levels. Although he has a lot going for him, Tapia still doesn't seem to be in line for a full-time role. Charlie Blackmon is entrenched in center, while Ian Desmond seems to be the primary left fielder heading into the season given that the Rockies are expected to give Ryan McMahon the chance to act as the starting first baseman. This leaves Tapia, Gerardo Parra (hand) and David Dahl to compete for reps in right field, a battle which seems to be primarily between the latter two. Naturally, things can change during spring training, whether it be injuries (such as Parra's hand surgery) or struggles at the plate by other players. For now though, it seems like Tapia is more in line for a reserve outfield role unless injuries strike or if Desmond or Parra are forced into more action at first base.
