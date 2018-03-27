Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Will open in minors
Tapia will be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Tapia was considered likely to open on the big-league roster and potentially even win a starting outfield role at the beginning of this spring, but his chances decreased after the team brought back Carlos Gonzalez. Tapia was left to battle for a bench role with infielder Ryan McMahon. McMahon won that battle after hitting .328/.375/.537 this spring, compared to Tapia's .242/.284/.355 line. Tapia will return to Albuquerque with little to prove, as he hit .369/.397/.529 in 58 games there last season. When he eventually returns to the big leagues, he's a good bet to produce a strong (Coors-inflated) batting average with a handful of steals, though his value will ultimately depend on his playing time.
