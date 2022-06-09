site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Breather Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 9, 2022
at
12:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
Grichuk will sit Thursday against the Giants.
Grichuk will get a day off Thursday after starting seven straight contests, going 6-for-25 with two doubles and four runs over that stretch. Yonathan Daza will slide over to center field as Sam Hilliard enters the lineup in left field and will bat eighth.
