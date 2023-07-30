Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Athletics.

Grichuk was once again a positive for the Rockies despite the lopsided loss. While he missed a week with a groin injury just after the All-Star break, the outfielder hasn't slowed down since returning, going 13-for-34 (.382) with three homers over his last eight contests. For the season, he's up to a .312/.367/.502 slash line with eight long balls, 27 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases through 63 games. Grichuk's strong hitting of late has earned him the starting role in right field with Kris Bryant (finger) out.