Grichuk (back) will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk will make his return to action after a sore back had resulted in him being held out of the lineup for each of the past three games. The Rockies' decision to deploy Grichuk in the outfield rather than at designated hitter implies some level of confidence in his health moving forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out at least once during the team's upcoming six-game week.