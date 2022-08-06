Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Grichuk got Colorado on the board with a solo shot in the second inning off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner, singled and scored as part of a three-run sixth and singled again in the seventh to record his second three-hit game of the season. The solid performance snapped a 1-for-15 skid to open August and the 30-year-old is now slashing .256/.299/.419 with 11 home runs, 39 runs and 54 RBI in 94 games.