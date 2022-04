Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies. He was also hit by a pitch.

Grichuk was held without a home run in his first 10 games as a Rockie but he's now gone deep in two straight games. He launched a solo blast off Kyle Gibson in the second inning of Monday's loss. The veteran outfielder owns an impressive .375/.435/.600 slash line through 46 plate appearances.