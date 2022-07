Grichuk went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Padres.

Grichuk continued his hot homestand and has now collected six hits across 17 at-bats and four games. He's also chipped in a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in that span. For the season, Grichuk has maintained a .247/.284/.396 line across 292 plate appearances.