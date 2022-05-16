Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI on Sunday against the Royals.
Grichuk returned to the lineup and hit sixth after a day off Saturday. He contributed to a seven-run rally by the Rockies in the seventh inning with a two-RBI single, which was needed production as he entered the game hitless across his last 16 at-bats while striking out nine times. For the season, Grichuk is hitting .268/.321/.423 across 106 plate appearances.
