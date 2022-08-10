Grichuk went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals.

The Rockies put up a Coors Field special in the third inning, with Grichuk's three-run homer capping it off. His other four hits in the contest were all singles. The outfielder has gone 11-for-17 with two homers in his last four contests. The sudden spike in hitting has lifted his batting average to .270, his highest mark since June 7. The 30-year-old has added a .746 OPS, 12 homers, 58 RBI, 43 runs scored and three stolen bases through 369 plate appearances.