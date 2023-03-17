Grichuk (groin) expects to return for the Rockies in mid-April, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Grichuk is able to go through regular workouts now and is ramping back up his baseball activities following offseason hernia surgery. It does not appear he will be ready to play in any Cactus League games before the schedule runs out, but he could stay back in extended spring training to get a little work in to prepare for a mid-April return.