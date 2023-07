Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday against the Athletics.

Grichuk took JP Sears deep in the fourth inning for his seventh home run of the season, five of which have come in July. He's also maintained a .340 batting average with eight RBI and 12 runs scored across 14 games in the month. Grichuk has moved up in the order of late as a result of his strong performance, hitting third or fourth in each of the team's last four contests.