Grichuk is out of the starting lineup against the Phillies on Sunday.
Grichuk has performed well since being activated off the injured list at the end of April with a .928 OPS over his 43 at-bats, but he'll get a day of rest against Philadelphia on Sunday. Brenton Doyle will hit ninth and play center field.
