Grichuk (groin) is a week to 10 days away from participating in spring training games, MLB.com reports.
Grichuk is slowly ramping up his baseball activity while recovering from offseason hernia surgery. He's unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, though he isn't expected to miss a significant amount of the regular season at this time. In Grichuk's absence, Michal Toglia and Nolan Jones are the primary candidates to start in right field.
More News
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Recovering from hernia surgery•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Power picking up•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Hits three-run blast in return•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Back in action Saturday•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Still not starting•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Remains on bench Thursday•