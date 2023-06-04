site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
Grichuk started seven of Colorado's last eight games and will receive a day off after he posted an .870 OPS during that stretch. Nolan Jones will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday.
