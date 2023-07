Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Grichuk hit a game-tying solo homer off A.J. Puk in the ninth inning, his sixth of the season and fourth in July. The outing marked his fourth multi-hit performance in his last nine games, a stretch in which Grichuk has gone 12-for-31 (.387) with eight runs scored and six RBI.