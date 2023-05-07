Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Mets.

Since making his season debut in late April, Grichuk has hit safely in seven straight games and smoked his first home run of the year Sunday. Last year, his first with Colorado, Grichuk slashed .259/.299/.425 with 19 homers and 73 RBI across 141 games.